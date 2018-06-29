Chiefs' Berry Wonders About Hit That Left Him Hurt

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Chiefs safety Eric Berry is telling people to "make your own opinion" about whether the Buffalo Bills intentionally hurt him in last season's opener.

Last month, as the NFL was accusing the New Orleans Saints of using a bounty system to reward players for knocking opponents out of games, Berry tweeted that he wondered whether the Bills had offered incentives to hurt him.

The Pro Bowl safety tore the ACL in his left knee when he was blocked by wide receiver Stevie Johnson. Although the open-field block was deliberately low, it was still within the rules.

Berry said Tuesday that his tweet was "pretty much a joke. Pressed on whether he thought the hit was intentional, he said: "You can look at the tape and make your own opinion about that. I mean, my opinion is my opinion."