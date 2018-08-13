Chiefs' Charles leaves game with ankle injury

DENVER (AP) - Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles has left the game with a left ankle injury after being brought down in the first quarter Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

His return was questionable.

Charles was stopped on a run up the middle by Broncos safety T.J. Ward and then hobbled to the bench. Charles was examined by the Chiefs medical staff as Knile Davis replaced him in the backfield.

Kansas City was trying to get Charles more involved in the offense this week after giving him just seven carries against Tennessee. Charles rushed for 1,287 yards a season ago, which was third-most in the NFL.

The Chiefs are already missing Pro Bowl linebacker Derrick Johnson and defensive tackle Mike DeVito as both ruptured their right Achilles tendons last weekend.