Chiefs Coach Returns to Old Home in Thursday Night Football

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Chiefs will be taking over Thursday Night Football when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles, and get a look at new Eagles coach Chip Kelly and his fast-paced Eagles' offense.

Kansas City has won its first two games of the season after winning just twice all of last season.

The game marks Andy Reid's return to Philadelphia since the Eagles fired him after last season. Reid, the first year Chiefs coach, downplayed the homecoming.

However, KC quarterback Alex Smith said the team knows how important a win would be for the coach. "I think we certainly understand what this is like for him, and he was there for so long. And going back and playing his old team... These are guys he coached, drafted, and brought there. But for us, we're trying to win every game as much as possible."

The Chiefs will kick off Thursday night at 7:25p.m. central time.