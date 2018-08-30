Chiefs Cornerback Sean Smith Arrested For DUI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith was cited for driving under the influence and careless driving after an officer witnessed him lose control and strike a light pole early Monday.

According to a copy of the police report, Smith was attempting to make a turn in Kansas City's Power & Light entertainment district when he struck the light pole around 12:30 a.m. The officer reported that Smith "appeared confused and began mumbling statements that I did not understand."

Smith declined medical attention. Along with citations for driving under the influence, he was also cited for failure to provide insurance.

The Chiefs said in a statement issued to The Associated Press on Tuesday that they were aware of the matter. The statement called the situation "disappointing" but declined further comment.