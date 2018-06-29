Chiefs' Crennel has Fluid Drained From Left Knee

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Romeo Crennel joined a long list of Chiefs dealing with illness and injury on Thursday.

Kansas City's coach was hobbling around on crutches after having fluid drained from his left knee. Crennel said it's been bothering him "off and on" all season, and it barked enough Wednesday night that he visited a doctor, who drained a significant amount of fluid.

Crennel said he plans to coach from the sideline as usual on Sunday at Denver. If the knee is still bothering him, he'll move up to the press box.

Running back Jamaal Charles and linebacker Tamba Hali were back in the building after missing practice Wednesday due to illness. Others who have missed practice this week include center Ryan Lilja, defensive end Tyson Jackson, left tackles Donald Stephenson and Branden Albert, tight end Tony Moeaki and wide receiver Terrance Copper.