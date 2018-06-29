Chiefs' Crennel to Stick with Cassel at Quarterback

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Romeo Crennel is sticking with Matt Cassel for now.

The Chiefs coach reiterated his stance Monday that Cassel will be the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback when the Baltimore Ravens visit Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday.

Crennel made the declaration unprompted in the minutes after Cassel threw three interceptions and the Chiefs turned the ball over six times in a 37-20 loss to the Chargers over the weekend.

Cassel has thrown seven picks and lost three fumbles through four games this season, and many fans are starting to call for Brady Quinn to get a shot at the job. Quinn hasn't started a game since 2009 with Cleveland.