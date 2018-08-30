Chiefs crush Manning, Broncos 29-13

DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs prevented Peyton Manning from getting the one record he really wanted, trouncing the Denver Broncos 29-13 Sunday on the strength of five interceptions and five field goals.

Manning entered the day with 71,836 yards through the air, 2 shy of Brett Favre's record and tied with Favre with 186 victories.

He finished the day with just 35 yards on 5-of-20 passing, four interceptions, two sacks and an almost unheard-of zero passer rating before being benched late in the third quarter.

The only highlight for Manning was his milestone: a 4-yard pass to running back Ronnie Hillman. Even that didn't come until he'd thrown his first interception, gotten sacked and fumbled.