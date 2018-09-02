Chiefs Defeat Raiders 24-7 to Remain Unbeaten

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, October 13 2013 Oct 13, 2013 Sunday, October 13, 2013 6:32:24 PM CDT October 13, 2013 in Sports
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - Jamaal Charles ran for two touchdowns, the Kansas City defense harassed Oakland quarterback Terrelle Pryor into throwing three second-half interceptions and the Chiefs remained unbeaten with a 24-7 victory over the Raiders on Sunday.

After winning just twice last season, Kansas City (6-0) continued the second-best start in franchise history. The Chiefs won their first nine games during the 2003 season.

The Chiefs piled up 10 sacks while ending a three-game skid to the Raiders (2-4), and a six-game losing streak against them at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pryor threw for 216 yards and a touchdown, but his interceptions proved costly.

The first led to Charles' go-ahead touchdown run, the second led to Ryan Succop's fourth-quarter field goal, and Husain Abdullah returned the last one for a touchdown to seal the win.

 

