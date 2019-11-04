Chiefs defeat Vikings on last second field goal

9 hours 4 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, November 03 2019 Nov 3, 2019 Sunday, November 03, 2019 5:16:00 PM CST November 03, 2019 in Sports
By: Robbie Liapis, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

KANSAS CITY - In a game of exchanging blows, the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top over the Minnesota Vikings 26-23.

The Chiefs began the scoring off with a touchdown, but the Vikings responded with a touchdown on their next drive.

Kansas City added on a field goal to go up 10-7, but Minnesota continued to answer. They added a field goal of their own to tie it up at 10 going into halftime.

The Vikings turned it around, scoring first out of the half. This time it was the Chiefs' turn to answer with a touchdown.

Minnesota then broke the same scoring streak. After a Kansas City field goal, the Vikings scored a touchdown to go up 23-20.

Harrison Butker tied it up with a 54-yard field goal with 2:30 left on the clock, and with no time remaining, drilled a 44-yard field goal to defeat the Vikings 26-23.

The Chiefs will hope to keep the ball rolling as they travel to Nashville to play the Titans on Sunday at 12 p.m.

