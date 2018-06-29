Chiefs defense preserves 24-20 win over Seahawks

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Sunday, November 16 2014 Nov 16, 2014 Sunday, November 16, 2014 2:22:00 PM CST November 16, 2014 in Football
Source: AP
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs stopped the Seattle Seahawks on fourth down three times late in the fourth quarter Sunday, holding on for a tense 24-20 victory in a matchup of playoff contenders.

Jamaal Charles ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and Knile Davis also ran for a score, as the Chiefs (7-3) won their fifth straight game and moved into a tie for first in the AFC West.

Russell Wilson threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns, and Marshawn Lynch had 124 yards rushing for Seattle (6-4). But the Seahawks' star running back, fresh off a four-touchdown game, was stuffed twice by the Kansas City defense with the outcome hanging in the balance.

The Seahawks' last-chance drive ended when Wilson threw incomplete on fourth-and-18 at their 20-yard line with 1:13 left in the game.

 

