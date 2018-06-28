Chiefs Doing Everything They Can To Stop Tebow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Chiefs have been doing just about everything they can think of this week to prepare for Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow.



Wide receiver Jerheme Urban has been lining up opposite the Kansas City defense, using his speed and athleticism to run it ragged. Denver uses a version of the read-option that is often found in college.



The Chiefs will get their first look at the Tebow-led Broncos on Sunday, when the two teams meet in a critical AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.



The Chiefs are tied for the division lead at 4-4, with Denver just a game back.