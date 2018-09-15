Chiefs' Dorsey Says Franchise Tag Use Unlikely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Chiefs general manager John Dorsey says he does not anticipate using the franchise tag to keep one of the team's free agents, something they've done each of the past three seasons.

After speaking at the NFL's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis, Dorsey addressed the Chiefs' tentative plans with a small group of local reporters.

The Chiefs are poised to lose several key players, including Pro Bowl left tackle Branden Albert and Pro Bowl punt returner Dexter McCluster. Also scheduled to become unrestricted free agents are starting safety Kendrick Lewis, starting defensive end Tyson Jackson and part-time starting offensive linemen Jon Asamoah and Geoff Schwartz.

Dorsey did say that he's having "ongoing conversations" with representatives of all of the Chiefs' free agents. The free agency period begins March 11.