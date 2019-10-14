Chiefs drop second straight in loss to Texans

KANSAS CITY - After a dominant first quarter performance from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans shut down the Kansas City offense to hand them their second straight loss of the season.

The Chiefs came out of the gates on fire, putting up 17 points in the first quarter while only surrendering three.

As hot as Kansas City came out of the gates, they cooled down just as quickly. The Texans outscored the Chiefs 28-7 from the second quarter on to defeat Kansas City 31-24.

The Chiefs fell 4-2 on the season, while Houston improved to 4-2.

On the bright side, Tyreek Hill scored two touchdowns in his first game back from a collarbone injury he suffered in week one.

The Chiefs will travel to play their division foe Denver Broncos on Thursday at 7:20 p.m.