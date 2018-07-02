Chiefs Employees Get Back Pay, Raise

6 years 11 months 6 days ago Tuesday, July 26 2011 Jul 26, 2011 Tuesday, July 26, 2011 10:05:54 AM CDT July 26, 2011 in Football
Source: Assoicated Press
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A person familiar with the situation says the Kansas City Chiefs have decided to restore employee pay that was reduced because of the NFL labor dispute, plus a 3 percent raise.

The raise would apply to everyone and be retroactive to March, a Chiefs employee told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no official announcement.

Chiefs employees, including head coach Todd Haley and general manager Scott Pioli, had their salaries reduced up to 10 percent after the lockout started in March.

The Chiefs are expected to open their training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri later this week.

