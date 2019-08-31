Chiefs end preseason with a loss to Packers

Kansas City Chiefs logo.

Green Bay - The Kansas City Chiefs ended the 2019 preseason Thursday night with a trip to Green Bay to face the Packers.

The Chiefs controlled the beginning of the game by only allowing 25 yards in the first quarter, but a pick-six by Ty Summers for the Packers against Kyle Shurmer changed the momentum, allowing Green Bay to take a halftime lead of 20-10.

Kansas City came back in the 3rd quarter with a touchdown by Nick Keizer to tie the game at 20-20, however, a touchdown in the 4th quarter sealed the game as the Packers win 27-20.

Kansas City ends the preseason with a record of 1-3, while Green Bay goes even at 2-2, and the Chiefs will start the season next Sunday in Jacksonville, but will face the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in Week 8.