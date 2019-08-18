Chiefs fall to Steelers in second preseason game

PITTSBURGH - The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-7 in the second game of the preseason Saturday night.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' starting offense couldn't get much going against the Steelers' defense. Mahomes finished just 2/5 for 11 yards.

The game remained scoreless until midway through the second quarter when Steelers' running back Jaylen Samuels ran into the end zone from 14 yards out.

Chiefs' backup quarterback Chad Henne responded and led Kansas City on a 13-play, 81-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman.

The Steelers added a field goal and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to hand the Chiefs their first loss of the preseason.

Kansas City will return home to take on the San Francisco 49ers Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Chiefs will open the regular season in Jacksonville against the Jaguars on September 8th at 12 p.m.