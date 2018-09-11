Chiefs fall to the Bears 20-27; former Mizzou QB shines in victory

CHICAGO - The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears in a battle of the Midwest on Saturday, with the Chiefs falling to the Bears in a valiant attempt to defeat the Windy City.

The Bears opted out of starting most of their primary first-string players, and it had an effect that most would not expect.

Former University of Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel diced up the Chiefs' defense, going 15/18 with 198 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Along with impressive passing numbers, he paired them with an uncharacteristic six carries for 47 yards. This made Daniel the passing and rushing leader of the game for either team.

Not all looked poorly for the Chiefs, however. Several bright spots on both sides of the ball made themselves clear.

Breakout wide receiver Tyreek Hill had his second consecutive game with more than 80 yards in only his second season in the NFL. Hill made a quick name for himself last season, as he had 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns, showing off his lethal speed, which was beneficial for him as a receiver and a returner.

Also, quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will be making his debut this season as the starter, and is already starting to impress. He completed 18 of 24 of his passes and put up 196 yards and a touchdown in the time he played.

On the other side of the ball, veteran linebackers Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens showed off their consistency by combining for 15 tackles, getting to the ball fast and often.

After this loss, the Kansas City Chiefs fall to 1-2 in the preseason. While the team is beginning to improve, they must gain offensive consistency to truly get into "midseason form" and stand a chance against some of the powerhouse teams that the AFC has to offer.