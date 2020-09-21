Chiefs fan allowed into box seat without negative virus test
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials say a Chiefs fan who tested positive for COVID-19 one day after attending the season opener was allowed into a lower level box seat without a negative test through a lapse. The Kansas City Star reports that the fan should have been tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to the box, per the Chiefs policy, which applies only to those sitting in suites, including the lower level field boxes. Kansas City Health Department spokesman Bill Snook said the agency is working with the Chiefs, who are responsible for the testing, to strengthen the protocol.
More News
Grid
List
MU adds casing to protect Thomas Jefferson tombstone A clear casing was added to Thomas Jefferson's tombstone at... More >>
in
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Heading into the 2020 season, the Battle Spartans had their share of concerns starting the season during the... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials say a Chiefs fan who tested positive for COVID-19 one day after attending... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A clear casing was added to Thomas Jefferson's tombstone at MU Saturday night. The acrylic vitrine covering... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Downtown Columbia nightclub Nash Vegas had its operating permit suspended Friday night due to several health violations, according... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said divers found the body of 73-year-old Dennis Jaeger at... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a shooting incident that left four people injured. According to the Jefferson City... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A driver has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Saturday night. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – While high school football has been happening so far this season in the wake of COVID-19, one part... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left lifelong impressions on two Columbia students. The students, a high... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Monday night will likely be a long one for the Columbia City Council as it gets another... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old was fatally shot near the Missouri State University campus in Springfield. ... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No one was injured in an RV fire in southwest Columbia on Saturday. No injuries have been... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire at a Jefferson City home displaced two people early Saturday morning. According to a... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump hailed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "brilliant mind" in a statement Friday... More >>
in