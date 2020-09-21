Chiefs fan allowed into box seat without negative virus test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Health officials say a Chiefs fan who tested positive for COVID-19 one day after attending the season opener was allowed into a lower level box seat without a negative test through a lapse. The Kansas City Star reports that the fan should have been tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to the box, per the Chiefs policy, which applies only to those sitting in suites, including the lower level field boxes. Kansas City Health Department spokesman Bill Snook said the agency is working with the Chiefs, who are responsible for the testing, to strengthen the protocol.