Chiefs fan banned over claims he pointed laser at Brady

22 hours 56 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 2:31:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have instituted a lifetime ban against a fan accused of flashing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during last month's AFC championship game.

The Kansas City Star reported the Chiefs say the team is also working with authorities to charge the fan "as aggressively as possible," but the decision is ultimately up to prosecutors in Jackson County.

Prosecutor's office spokesman Michael Mansur says charges hadn't been filed as of Sunday.

Laser pointers are banned at most sporting events because of the potential for distraction and safety reasons. The light can damage the retina in the eye after even a short period of time.

The Patriots won the AFC championship game 37-31 in overtime, sending them to the Super Bowl.

