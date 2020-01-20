Chiefs fan saves the day, drives player's grandparents to AFC Championship

Courtesy: Dakota Fearn

ST. LOUIS- One Kansas City Chiefs fan saved the day by driving wide receiver Tyreek Hill's grandparents to the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Dakota Fearn tweeted that his father, David Fearn, was on the same flight from Atlanta to Kansas City as Hill's grandparents, Virginia and Herman. That flight was canceled and the three needed a new solution to get to the game.

They decided to book a one way flight to St. Louis and David Fearn rented a large SUV to drive them the rest of the way to the game. He drove Hill's grandparents and three other Chiefs fans.

Tyreek Hill tweeted at Dakota Fearn, thanking his father for driving his grandparents to the game.

Thank you Dave ?????????? https://t.co/zcWaOge8i4 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 19, 2020

Dakota Fearn said his father is a life long Chiefs fan. He even raised Dakota and his daughter in Tennessee, but raised them to root for the Chiefs.