Chiefs Fans Aim to Break Seahawks' Noise Record

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Even the most muffled clap seemed to echo throughout Arrowhead Stadium last season as the Kansas City Chiefs plodded their way toward one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

A group of fans is trying to restore the roar.

When the Chiefs host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, they will be trying to break a Guinness world record for loudest sports crowd roar in an outdoor sports stadium that was set earlier this year by Seahawks fans during a game against the 49ers.

The record is 136.6 decibels, or just below what a jet engine sounds like 100 feet away. The fans even have the support of the Chiefs, who paid for a Guinness adjudicator to fly to Kansas City for the record attempt.