COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping for back to back championships as they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the Super Bowl ring.
"It's going to be a legendary game," Andre Steward, one Chiefs fan said.
Despite the pandemic, bars and restaurants are still allowing fans to come in and watch the game. Some businesses took reservations to help with capacity restrictions.
Columbia health officials advised restaurant and bars to serve individual food servings, keep guests socially distant and make sure they're wearing masks properly.
KOMU 8 talked to several people in downtown Columbia about how they're feeling about the game.
"There's no place else I'd rather watch the Chiefs game than my hometown bar," Cassidy Prater said.
"I came from Utah to watch the game," Cramon Mays said.
"I want them to win again so bad," Dannah Fields said.
"We're just hoping both teams have fun," Ian O'Neill said.
Most people are hopeful for Patrick Mahomes as he plays for his second Super Bowl title.
"Do not throw the ball behind your back today," O'Neill said.
"I love you Pat Mahomes," Dannah Fields said. "Good luck today."
"Good luck, we love you no matter what happens," Preston Hessefrot.
Fans said the cold temperature and snowy weather wouldn't stop them from coming out to cheer on their Chiefs.
