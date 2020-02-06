Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather

2 days 1 hour 18 minutes ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News
By: Michael Van Schoik, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Despite the rain and winter weather, the victory flag still waves for Chiefs fans. Some are so excited about the Super Bowl victory that they are planning to head off to Kansas City for the big parade.

Several people shopped downtown on Tuesday for new celebratory gear to help them celebrate from home on Wednesday or make the trek to Kansas City.

"I was born to wear this hat," Jack Estep said as he put on his new Super Bowl hat.

Estep said he will not be able to make it to Kansas City on Wednesday because of work, but his son Hal plans to head there if the weather is not too bad.

"I'm praying for a good sunny day," Jack Estep said. "My boy's got to be there."

Hal Estep said if the weather is not too bad, he has some big plans for his dad once he makes it to Kansas City.

"I'm hoping to get some confetti from the parade for my dad," he said.

One other fan said he has faith in MoDOT, even if the weather is bad.

"I think MoDOT is going to take care of stuff," said Troy Bradley. "We'll get there safely and arrive home safely."

Bradley said the win means so much to him that he has to be there to celebrate.

"Sunday night I cried," he said. "For the first time in 50 years, with Mr. Mahomes and Coach Reid, it was just overwhelming."

Bradley said he thinks the environment in Kansas City will be a "great time."

"I think tomorrow is really about the comradery of the fans," he said. "The fans have been waiting so long for this championship. We've gotten so close for so many times and we're here."

Helen Crawford was also shopping for some new Chiefs gear and said she too would like to make it to Kansas City.

"We would love to see the parade," she said. "Our daughter lives up there and we would love to be a part of that."

She said if the weather makes things difficult, she will not go, but she still has a plan.

"We're going around to see it next year because I think they are going to win again next year," Crawford said.

Crawford said she made it to the parade when the Royals won the World Series, and she remembers the excitement of the environment. She said she is hoping for the same this year.

"I like the team spirit," she said. "I think it's great for the Midwest."

MoDOT issued a statement on Wednesday urging drivers headed to Kansas City to drive with patience. The department said to expect very heavy congestion, major traffic delays, "huge" crowds and snow accumulation.

 

 

 

