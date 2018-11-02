Chiefs fans trying to break Seattle record

By: The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - While the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to beat New England in the Monday night football game, Seahawks fans are watching to see if Kansas City fans can beat Seattle in crowd noise.

KIRO-FM reports it's been a back-and-forth battle, with Seattle claiming the Guinness World Records mark in 2013, then Kansas City winning it a month later and the CenturyLink Field crowd winning it back last December for Seattle.

The decibel level to beat is 137.6.

Fans at Arrowhead Stadium are getting free earplugs to protect their hearing.