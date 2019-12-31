Chiefs finish season with win, claim 2-seed in AFC

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-21, Sunday afternoon and wound up with the 2-seed in the AFC and a first round bye in the playoffs.

The turning point in the game came early in the second half.

Right after Los Angeles' Melvin Gordon got into the endzone to put the Chargers up, 14-10, Mecole Hardman returned the ensuing kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown to put the Chiefs back in the lead.

The Chiefs got two more touchdowns from Damien Williams, one of them for 84 yards, to hold off the Chargers and come out with the win.

They finish their season with a 12-4 record.

Kansas City needed to beat the Chargers and have the Dolphins beat the Patriots in Foxboro to claim the 2-seed in the AFC and a first round bye in the playoffs.

Miami completed the upset with 24 seconds left in the game, when Ryan Fitzpatrick hit Mike Gesicki for a 5-yard, game-winning touchdown.

The Chiefs will have a week off before hosting a game in the divisional round of the playoffs on January 11th or 12th.