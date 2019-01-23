Chiefs fire Bob Sutton after 6 seasons

KANSAS CITY - On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that defensive coordinator, Bob Sutton, would be dismissed of his duties. The move comes just two days after Kansas City suffered a 37-31 loss in overtime to New England in the AFC Championship.

Sutton, who was hired by the Chiefs in 2013, spent 12 years with the New York Jets before taking on the defensive coordinator role in Kansas City.

Early on in Sutton's days with the Chiefs, Kansas City produced monstrous defenses. In his first three seasons with Kansas City, the Chiefs had top-five defenses in points allowed. This past season Kansas City finished 24th in the NFL in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed.

Rumors are that Rex Ryan, who has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and most recently with the Buffalo Bills is the lead runner for the coaching position, per ESPN.





