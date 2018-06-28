Chiefs' Fisher Feeling Welcome in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Eric Fisher is already making quite an impression in Kansas City.

The first overall pick in Thursday night's NFL draft flew into town on Friday, and was met by numerous fans at the airport. He signed autographs and even did a few TV interviews.

The whirlwind continued at the Chiefs' practice facility, where he was introduced to the coaching staff and some of his new teammates and then presented to reporters.

Fisher says he's willing to play anywhere new coach Andy Reid puts him, and his priorities are helping the team win a Super Bowl and helping his mom enjoy retirement. He says he's finally convinced Heidi Langegger to retire after 33 years working for Volkswagen.