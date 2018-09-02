Chiefs Get Back to Work After Much-Needed Bye Week

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs coach Todd Haley says the bye week couldn't have come at a better time, even though it was just five games into the season. The Chiefs have lost three of their best players to season-ending injuries, including All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles. The week off allowed them to get things sorted out at those positions for the rest of the season after previously having to adjust on the fly.

Last season, the Chiefs were 3-0 heading into their bye week and lost their first two games coming out of it. They had won two straight going into it this season.

Kansas City got back to work with a light walkthrough on Monday. The Chiefs will get into normal game-week preparation beginning Tuesday for next weekend's game at Oakland.