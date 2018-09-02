Chiefs Get Back to Work After Much-Needed Bye Week

6 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Monday, October 17 2011 Oct 17, 2011 Monday, October 17, 2011 4:43:00 PM CDT October 17, 2011 in Football
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Chiefs coach Todd Haley says the bye week couldn't have come at a better time, even though it was just five games into the season. The Chiefs have lost three of their best players to season-ending injuries, including All-Pro running back Jamaal Charles. The week off allowed them to get things sorted out at those positions for the rest of the season after previously having to adjust on the fly.

Last season, the Chiefs were 3-0 heading into their bye week and lost their first two games coming out of it. They had won two straight going into it this season.

Kansas City got back to work with a light walkthrough on Monday. The Chiefs will get into normal game-week preparation beginning Tuesday for next weekend's game at Oakland.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 81°
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°