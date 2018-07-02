Chiefs get Sean Smith back, lose Phillip Gaines to torn ACL

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Chiefs got Sean Smith back from his three-game suspension on Wednesday, the same day they found out that fellow cornerback Phillip Gaines will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Smith was suspended for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy after getting arrested last year for drunken driving. That is normally a two-game suspension for first-time offenders, but Smith was given an extra game for crashing into a light post.

His return couldn't come at a better time.

Gaines had been playing in his place until Monday night in Green Bay, when he tore his ACL while defending a pass in the end zone. The Chiefs struggled to stop Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' passing offense after he left the game, losing 38-28.

Kansas City visits Cincinnati on Sunday.