Chiefs Go with Memphis DT Dontari Poe

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have selected Memphis defensive tackle Dontari Poe, filling one of their biggest needs with one of the biggest gambles in the NFL draft.

The Chiefs went with the 6-foot-4, 346-pound tackle with the No. 11 pick Thursday night after his impressive performance at the scouting combine. The massive Poe pushed 44 reps with 225 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in an unofficial time of 4.98 seconds.

General manager Scott Pioli has established a reputation for being risk-averse with his draft philosophy. But in choosing Poe, Pioli gambled on the raw athletic ability of a player who managed only 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack in Conference USA last season.

He's expected to slide into the Chiefs' 3-4 defense immediately.