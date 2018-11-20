Chiefs Had Been Providing Counseling to Belcher Before Suicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say the Kansas City Chiefs had been providing counseling to linebacker Jovan Belcher and his girlfriend before he killed her and committed suicide over the weekend.

Police Sgt. Richard Sharp told The Kansas City Star that the couple had been arguing over relationship and financial issues for months and that the team had been "bending over backward" trying to help them.

Belcher fatally shot 22-year-old Kasandra Perkins at their Kansas City home Saturday before shooting himself in the head in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot in front of team officials who were trying to stop him, including general manager Scott Pioli and head coach Romeo Crennel.

Sharp says Belcher reportedly thanked the men for their help but said "it was too late" before he killed himself.