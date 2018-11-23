Chiefs' Haley Still Has Confidence in 'The Plan'

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are slowly getting better, at least if the results this preseason mean anything. They were bounced 25-0 by Tampa Bay, and then lost 31-13 to Baltimore, before Friday night's 14-10 defeat to St. Louis.

Still, that amounts to three consecutive losses.

That's not surprising for Todd Haley, who is just 1-10 as head coach of the Chiefs in the preseason. But even Haley acknowledged Friday night that he'd better see some results soon.

The Chiefs must cut their roster to 80 players on Tuesday, and then face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in their final preseason game.

They open the regular season Sept. 11 against Buffalo.