Chiefs Have Appealing Options in Return Game

ST. JOSEPH (AP) -- The Chiefs' return game got off to a promising start last year when rookie Dexter McCluster took a punt 94-yards for a momentum-swinging touchdown in the opener. Kansas City couldn't keep it up all season wiht McCluster and fellow secon-dround pick Javier Arenas.

The Chiefs signed receiver Steve Breaston this offseason, adding even more depth and versatility to their return game.

Kansas City ranked 28th in the NFL on kickoff returns last season and 17th on punt returns. McCluster's score turned out to be its only touchdown from the return game all season. The Chiefs did improve their average punt return by 4-yards from the previous year.