Chiefs Have Rough History of Starting Quarterbacks

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Chiefs are turning away from a former seventh-round draft pick whose career is spiraling toward ignominy, and putting the offense in the hands of a former first-round draft pick whose own career thus far has been a disappointment.

Matt Cassel is out. Brady Quinn is in.

Nobody is quite sure whether the Chiefs will be any better off when they host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, but what's clear is that the quarterback situation in Kansas City is dire.

It's been that way for years, too.