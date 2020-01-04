Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are headed into the postseason with a more complete team than last year, when their defense let them down in an AFC title game loss to New England.
Their offense is still plenty potent behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his seemingly endless array of pass-catchers.
But, their revamped defense has been nearly as good. It pieced together a string of 10 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown late in the season.
That has the entire locker room brimming with more confidence than ever before.
