Chiefs head to second-straight AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY - Patrick Mahomes and company have just one more game standing between them and a Super Bowl following a 20-point win over Houston on Sunday.

The Chiefs put fans through the ringer Sunday afternoon. Kansas City was down 24-0 at the beginning of the second quarter. But then the comeback began.

The Chiefs rang off 34 unanswered points. Before halftime, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce had three touchdowns to put his team in the lead.

Kansas City never took its foot off the pedal. Damien Williams scored back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter to give Kansas City a more than 10-point lead.

Mahomes capped it off with an easy throw to Blake Bell to extend the lead even to 17.

Kansas City ended this one on a 51-7 run to claim the 51-31 victory over the Houston Texans.

Next up, the Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in their second-straight AFC Championship game on Jan. 19th. If Kansas City wins the championship, the team will head to their first Super Bowl in 50 years.