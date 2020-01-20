Chiefs head to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years

9 hours 34 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 5:57:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in Sports
By: Nathalie Jones, KOMU 8 Sports Producer

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LIV, following a more than 10-point win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 

The Titans jumped to a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter. That made it the second-straight week the Chiefs trailed by double digits in the first quarter. But, Kansas City mirrored their performance over the Houston Texans and scored 35 unanswered points to come out on top.

Mahomes finished with 23-of-35, passing for 294 yards. He had three touchdowns and led the team in rushing yards for the second-straight week.

All eyes were on Tennessee's Derrick Henry heading into the AFC Championship. Henry had an early touchdown for the Titans, but after halftime Kansas City held him to just seven yards rushing.

Andy Reid improved to a 14-14 playoff record, which ranked him sixth in the league for postseason wins by a head coach.

Kansas City will return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. The team will face either Green Bay or San Francisco in the Super Bowl.

More News

Grid
List

Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide
Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide
HOLDEN— Law enforcement officers in Holden, Missouri have taken a man into custody after a homicide Saturday, according to a... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 5:59:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Kansas City Chiefs fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win
Kansas City Chiefs fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win
COLUMBIA - Local Kansas City Chiefs fans are spending their day watching the game with family and friends to see... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:57:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Capitol Kids holds grand re-opening months after May tornado
Capitol Kids holds grand re-opening months after May tornado
JEFFERSON CITY — The Capitol Kids, a multipurpose gym, reopened its doors on Sunday, nearly 8 months after a tornado... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:37:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Chiefs fan saves the day, drives player's grandparents to AFC Championship
Chiefs fan saves the day, drives player's grandparents to AFC Championship
ST. LOUIS- One Kansas City Chiefs fan saved the day by driving wide receiver Tyreek Hill's grandparents to the AFC... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:32:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire
More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire
FLORISSANT - Additional charges will be filed against a man accused... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 1:19:50 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

USDA proposes allowing 'more flexibility' in school lunches
USDA proposes allowing 'more flexibility' in school lunches
(CNN)- The US Department of Agriculture on Friday announced two new proposals that would give school nutrition professionals "more flexibility"... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 12:43:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Teen dies after shooting in southeastern Kansas City
Teen dies after shooting in southeastern Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - A teenager who was critically wounded during a weekend shooting in southeastern Kansas City, Missouri, has died.... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 10:22:15 AM CST January 19, 2020 in News

St. Louis couple together for nearly 65 years dies on the same day
St. Louis couple together for nearly 65 years dies on the same day
ARNOLD, MO - A couple who had been together for nearly 65 years have died on the same day at... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 10:06:00 AM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Students showcase creativity with Legos
Students showcase creativity with Legos
ASHLAND- Dozens of children from across mid-Missouri came together to play and learn about a potential profession at the annual... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 6:53:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt
St. Louis donations wipe away $13 million in medical debt
ST. LOUIS — Thousands of St. Louis-area families were freed from a major financial burden thanks to a charitable effort... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 6:25:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

2020 MO Bacon & Bourbon Festival attracts record crowd
2020 MO Bacon & Bourbon Festival attracts record crowd
COLUMBIA - With more than 450 attendees, Bur Oak brewery was packed for the fifth annual 2020 MO Bacon &... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 4:48:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Baby named Arrow may be good luck charm for Chiefs
Baby named Arrow may be good luck charm for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A few days after her son was born on Super Bowl Sunday Ellen Gill learned he... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 2:18:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Police make arrest after shots fired at Columbia Walmart
Police make arrest after shots fired at Columbia Walmart
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man in connection to shots fired reported on Friday night at the Walmart on Broadway,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 2:03:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Owner of Missouri duck boat that sank, killing 17, settles final lawsuit
Owner of Missouri duck boat that sank, killing 17, settles final lawsuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The owner of a tourist duck boat that sank in a Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:56:00 PM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Son of Charleston shooting victim to speak at Westminster College
Son of Charleston shooting victim to speak at Westminster College
FULTON - Inspirational speaker and former Minor League Baseball outfielder Chris Singleton, who lost his mother in a shooting at... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 18 2020 Jan 18, 2020 Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:01:00 AM CST January 18, 2020 in News

Hundreds of Columbia customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole
Hundreds of Columbia customers without power after vehicle hits utility pole
COLUMBIA – The city of Columbia reporter hundreds of residents were without power Friday afternoon in east central Columbia, in... More >>
2 days ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 6:03:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
Former Walmart exec, Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly... More >>
2 days ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 5:24:21 PM CST January 17, 2020 in News

STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one... More >>
2 days ago Friday, January 17 2020 Jan 17, 2020 Friday, January 17, 2020 4:46:00 PM CST January 17, 2020 in Weather
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 12°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4am
5am
6am
7am