Chiefs head to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl LIV, following a more than 10-point win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Titans jumped to a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter. That made it the second-straight week the Chiefs trailed by double digits in the first quarter. But, Kansas City mirrored their performance over the Houston Texans and scored 35 unanswered points to come out on top.

Mahomes finished with 23-of-35, passing for 294 yards. He had three touchdowns and led the team in rushing yards for the second-straight week.

All eyes were on Tennessee's Derrick Henry heading into the AFC Championship. Henry had an early touchdown for the Titans, but after halftime Kansas City held him to just seven yards rushing.

Andy Reid improved to a 14-14 playoff record, which ranked him sixth in the league for postseason wins by a head coach.

Kansas City will return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. The team will face either Green Bay or San Francisco in the Super Bowl.