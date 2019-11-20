Chiefs hold off Chargers late in Mexico City to improve to 7-4 on the year

By: Jack Shimanek, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer
Kansas City Chiefs logo

MEXICO CITY - The Chiefs faced off against the Chargers Monday night in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

This was the NFL's only game in Mexico City this season, and the fans in Mexico were treated to a fantastic contest.

The first half was slow as the two teams were getting accustomed to the sloppy field and the high altitude.

The first quarter was slow, the only scoring coming from a short Mike Badgley field goal to bring the score to 3-0 in favor of Los Angeles.

Patrick Mahomes even threw a rare interception late in the first quarter to give the Chargers momentum.

The second quarter brought more of the same offensive struggles, as Phillip Rivers would throw two interceptions early in the second, one by Tyrann Mathieu that set up the Chiefs inside the ten yard line.

On the very next play, LeSean McCoy took the hand off to the right and scored from six yards out, as the Chiefs took the lead 7-3.

The two teams took turns trading big plays throughout the remainder of the second quarter, but it was only field goals that each team would get.

Badgley and Butker traded field goals after the Chiefs' touchdown, and as time expired in the first half, the Chargers cut the lead to one on another Badgley kick from 49 yards out.

The score entering the half was 10-9 Chargers.

The second half was a different story for both offenses as the scoring picked up, especially in the third quarter.

The Chiefs started off the scoring with another hard fought six yard run from Darrell Williams, who was filling in for the injured Damien Williams, extending the Chiefs' lead to 17-9.

After a quick defensive stop, Mahomes and the offense wasted no time to score again, this time through the air.

Mahomes connected on a beautiful throw to Travis Kelce, who stayed in bounds in the back corner of the end zone, which elevated the Kansas City lead even further to 24-9.

Los Angeles however, would not go away and quickly responded with a passing touchdown of their own, this one from Phillip Rivers to Keenan Allen.

After a successful 2pt conversion from Rivers to Hunter Henry, the Chiefs' lead stood only at seven points, 24-17.

The fourth quarter was much less entertaining for offensive fans, as neither team was able to score in the final 15 minutes.

In the final minute of the game, Rivers hit wide receiver Mike Williams for a huge gain of 50 yards to set the Chargers up with a chance to tie the game.

With just 18 seconds remaining, and the Chargers desperate to force overtime, Rivers was picked off for the fourth time tonight, by safety Daniel Sorensen, to seal the victory.

Following the nail-biting victory, the Chiefs improve to 7-4 and sit alone, atop the AFC West.

Kansas City will get their much needed bye next week, as they look to have Damien Williams and Tyreek Hill, who were banged up Monday night, ready for their week 13 match up against their AFC West rival, the Oakland Raiders.

