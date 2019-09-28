Chiefs hold off Ravens in offensive shootout

KANSAS CITY - Patrick Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-28 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

The Chiefs got off to a slow start, with the Ravens taking a 6-0 lead early on. However, it didn't take long for Mahomes to get going.

LeSean McCoy punched the ball in from one-yard out with less than a minute into the second quarter.

Kansas City kept it rolling as Patrick Mahomes made two impressive throws to find Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman for touchdowns to go up 20-6.

Harrison Butker added on a field goal to bring the lead to 23-6 at the half.

Coming into the fourth quarter the Chiefs had the 30-13 lead, but Baltimore didn't quit.

The Ravens closed the gap, coming within five points, but it wasn't enough as Kansas City was able to hold them off to secure the victory, 33-28.

The Chiefs' win brings them to 3-0, while the Ravens drop to 2-1.

Kansas City will travel to Detroit to play the undefeated Lions on Sunday at 12:00 P.M.