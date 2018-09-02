Chiefs Hoping Poe Gamble Pays Off

ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) -- If Dontari Poe bombs out, general manager Scott Pioli and coach Romeo Crennel could wind up wearing the biggest dunce caps in Kansas City.

The Chiefs spent the overall No. 11 draft pick on an unproven kid who was merely second-team all-league in Conference USA.

If the hulking nose tackle rises to stardom, however, the Chiefs could have their finest defense since Marty Schottenheimer's brawny squads of the mid-1990s.

Poe and his new bosses are in the spotlight as the Chiefs begin their first full week of training camp.