Chiefs' Houston skips report date for offseason program

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs reported for the start of their offseason program on Monday.

Well, most of them did.

The most notable absence was All-Pro linebacker Justin Houston, who was given the franchise tag after a record-setting sack season. Houston still has not signed his tender as the Chiefs and his representatives try to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was not surprised that Houston skipped the voluntary workout, and that he understands the business side of the equation. But Reid also sounded certain that the two sides would eventually come to an agreement.

Houston set a Chiefs record with 22 sacks last season.