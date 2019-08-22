Chiefs' Houston skips report date for offseason program
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs reported for the start of their offseason program on Monday.
Well, most of them did.
The most notable absence was All-Pro linebacker Justin Houston, who was given the franchise tag after a record-setting sack season. Houston still has not signed his tender as the Chiefs and his representatives try to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he was not surprised that Houston skipped the voluntary workout, and that he understands the business side of the equation. But Reid also sounded certain that the two sides would eventually come to an agreement.
Houston set a Chiefs record with 22 sacks last season.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Three months ago today, Jefferson City was hit by a tornado that ran from 54 Highway and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - City spokesperson, Steve Sapp, confirmed neither of the men walked into Walmart wearing body armor on Thursday. One... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates on Thursday sued Missouri's top election official, alleging his actions and state laws denied them... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU is offering grief counseling to any student, faculty or staff member after a student died on Wednesday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri and several other states across the country are combating a shortage of veterinarians who are qualified to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After 10 years of MU enrollment hitting historic highs to major drops, downtown businesses have learned to adapt.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a charge of making a terrorist threat against a man police arrested for his social... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former teacher who worked at the school districts in Fulton and Ashland pleaded guilty in a child... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU Police Department responded to a call at around 4 p.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive male... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - A motorcycle pursuit has Morgan County deputies and Eldon Police looking for a subject. The pursuit... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - An outside education service vendor used by multiple school districts across the state announced it had a... More >>
in
Farmers in southern Boone County are working together to repair a levee that broke after floods in June. The levee... More >>
in
VIENNA - The Maries County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate a house fire that they say someone intentionally started... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Students at Columbia College moved into a brand new residence hall Wednesday, the first housing structure built on... More >>
in
PRAIRIE HOME - The USDA released a weekly crop progress report Monday showing an incline in crop yield, but a... More >>
in
FULTON -- The Callaway County Humane Society is hoping to see additional funds from the county in its 2020 budget.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson issued a proclamation Wednesday ordering the state legislature to convene in a special session. ... More >>
in
FULTON, Mo. - Fulton Police Department said it arrested a man attempting to flee a scene involving firearms. Authorities... More >>
in