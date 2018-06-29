Chiefs' Inept Offense Struggles Again

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- In the entire history of the Kansas City Chiefs, one steeped in tradition, they have never before ranked last in the NFL in scoring over the course of an entire season.

It has happened this year, the franchise's 50th anniversary in Kansas City.

The Chiefs were blanked by the Oakland Raiders, losers of six straight before Sunday, and thus failed to score an offensive touchdown for the fifth time in 14 games. The last time that happened to the Chiefs was 1974, when they still managed to somehow win five games.

That's two more wins than their best-case scenario this year.

The Chiefs return to the field Sunday against Indianapolis for their home finale. They play the Denver Broncos on the road to finish out the season.