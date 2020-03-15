Chiefs Ink Former Mizzou TE Martin Rucker

KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs announced new player transactions Wednesday morning, including former Missouri TE Martin Rucker.

The 6-5, 251 lbs. former Tiger was one of three free agent players to be signed following the Chiefs minicamp tryout. Free agents LB Leon Williams and OL Rich Ranglin also agreed to terms with the Chiefs. Terms of the three free agent deals were undisclosed.

Rucker and Williams were the most experienced players participating in last weekend's minicamp, sharing a combined 69 games of NFL experience. Both players originally entered the NFL as fourth-round draft picks of the Cleveland Browns while Crennel served as head coach.

A native of St. Joseph, Rucker was selected 111th overall by Cleveland in the 2008 NFL Draft. He's played in 12 career games (two starts) with the Browns (2008), Cowboys (2010-11) and Jaguars (2011).

Rucker left the University in Missouri in 2008 as the school's all-time receptions leader. His 203 catches were the most ever by a Big 12 tight end and he also ranked eighth among receivers in Big 12 history with 2,175 career receiving yards.

"This one is definitely special," Rucker said on Friday following his first practice of minicamp. "Growing up 47 miles north, watching these guys every Sunday, coming to a couple games a year. I played in the stadium as a Tiger, but to strap it on as a Chief would be an awesome moment."