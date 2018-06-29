Chiefs' Johnson Finally Reaching Elite Status

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Derrick Johnson may finally be on the cusp of stardom. It's only taken six years, 90 games and countless headaches to get there.

The Kansas City linebacker is coming off a breakthrough season in which he had a career-high 94 tackles and helped the Chiefs win the AFC West title. It was the kind of season that fans have been expecting of Johnson since he was their first-round draft pick in 2005.

Johnson acknowledged that he must become the leader of a young but talented defense. Even though he's just 28, there are only a handful of players on the entire roster who have been in the league longer than him.