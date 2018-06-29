Chiefs LB Johnson Reaching Higher Levels

6 years 8 months 2 days ago Wednesday, October 26 2011 Oct 26, 2011 Wednesday, October 26, 2011 3:51:00 PM CDT October 26, 2011 in Football
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Derrick Johnson seems to be getting better and better. Kansas City's inside linebacker came into his own last year, compiling a team-high 147 tackles as the Chiefs won the AFC West.

Last week in a 28-0 shutout of Oakland, Johnson had perhaps his best game since he was drafted in 2005. He had 12 solo tackles, and got credit for three of the four stops in a goal-line stand while the Chiefs were protecting a 14-0 lead.

Coach Todd Haley says Johnson made some "phenomenal" plays in what was probably his best game ever.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°