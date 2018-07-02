Chiefs Linebacker Houston Emerging Sack Master

KANSAS CITY (AP) - It wasn't until the middle of last season that Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel, their defensive coordinator at the time, finally saw the light come on for linebacker Justin Houston.

The technique, the scheme, the speed of the game - it all clicked on one night in Chicago.

The third-round draft pick with the first-round talent finally secured his first sack in Week 13 at Soldier Field, and he hasn't stopped since. Houston had a couple more by the end of the year, and already has four sacks through the first three weeks this season.

Three of them came in last Sunday's overtime victory at New Orleans.

Houston will try to keep the momentum going this Sunday against San Diego.