Chiefs Look to Fill Holes Along Line in Draft

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs head into the NFL draft this week in an envious position.

General manager Scott Pioli believes he's filled most of the pressing needs on the roster - left tackle Eric Winston, running back Peyton Hillis, tight end Kevin Boss and cornerback Stanford Routt have all signed in free agency.

That means Pioli has a bit more flexibility when the Chiefs go on the clock Thursday night.

They have the No. 11 pick and are expected to go after help at middle linebacker or along the offensive and defensive lines. But with all those major holes already filled, Pioli also has the flexibility to pick a quarterback or some other position if the right opportunity presents itself.