Chiefs Looking for Somebody to Step Up

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for somebody -- anybody -- to step up.



It could be Jon McGraw and Sabby Piscitelli, who will take over at safety after Eric Berry tore his ACL. It could be Matt Cassel, who struggled mightily in a 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Or it could be the offensive and defensive lines that spent most of the opener backpedaling.



The Chiefs are coming off one of the most humiliating defeats in franchise history, and now head to Detroit for a game Sunday against one of the most promising young teams in the NFL.



The Lions won their last four games last season, and started this year off right. They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 on the road last weekend.