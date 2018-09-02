Chiefs Lose First Game of the Season

By: The Associated Press

DENVER - Peyton Manning went virtually untouched by Kansas City's sack-happy defense Sunday night, throwing for 323 yards and a touchdown to lead the Denver Broncos to a 27-17 victory over the NFL's last undefeated team.

The Chiefs, who came into the game with a league-leading 36 sacks, barely breathed on Manning, who finished 24 for 40.

The Broncos tied Kansas City at 9-1 atop the AFC West with a rematch set in two weeks.

Denver fell short of its league-leading average of 41.2 points but the Chiefs, who came in allowing a NFL-low 12.8 per game, couldn't keep up.

Alex Smith threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas City, which hadn't lost since a 38-3 setback in Denver last December to close out a 2-14 season