Chiefs lose LB Johnson with leg injury

KANSAS CITY (AP) - It was a rough opening game for the Kansas City Chiefs, who lost Pro Bowl linebacker Derrick Johnson to a torn Achilles tendon.

Johnson went down late in the first half Sunday with nobody around and needed to be carted off the field. Kansas City lost another defensive starter, Mike DeVito, in the second half to the same injury in a loss to Tennessee.

"We've got some guys that need to step up and get ready to play," Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston said. "Guys go down all the time and you need to step up."